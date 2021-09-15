A last-minute change by the Somerset Independent Board of Education means that Somerset taxpayers will be receiving a bit of a break in their school tax this year.
Rather than take a 4% raise in revenue – which would have meant a 2.5% raise in taxes – the school board voted to instead take what is called the compensating rate.
That means the school district will enact a rate that is projected to raise the same amount in revenue that it did from the previous tax year.
That results in a slightly lower rate for taxpayers, because property values have gone up. Last year’s school tax rate was 78.1 on all real estate property. The upcoming rate is 77.5.
Superintendent Kyle Lively said the decision was made after “looking at our financial situation as a school district, and in consideration for the pandemic and the things going on within our community and affecting our stakeholders.”
Board chair Scott Gulock said taking the lower rate this time does not mean the district won’t raise it in the future.
“We don’t want to get it too high, but we have data showing that we’d like to be in the low 80s, and right now we’re taking a step backwards to 77.”
He also pointed out that many districts in the area have much higher rates.
In a previous statement from board members, they listed the rates of other school districts in the area such as Danville which has a 98.5 rate, Berea which is at 98.1, and Bowling Green which is 84.5.
Both Gulock and Lively said the reason tax revenues are so important to the district is because those funds are needed to help a district grow, since state funding doesn’t cover the costs of everything needed.
Lively named off items like the recent facility improvements, supply list assistance, faculty and staff raises and the purchase of textbooks as things the school wouldn’t have been able to afford if it weren’t for local taxes.
“It’s about growth in the district,” Gulock said, “… We couldn’t do the things we’re doing. We wouldn’t have the facilities, wouldn’t have the number of faculty we have right now, wouldn’t have the Carnegie Academy, and wouldn’t have raises for all our staff, not just teachers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.