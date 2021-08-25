Somerset Independent’s Board of Education has scheduled a public hearing for the proposed school tax rate for 2022.
That hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, September 14 at 5:30 p.m.
The vote to accept the proposed rate is planned to take place at the regularly scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m., right after the public hearing,
The district plans to take what is called the 4% rate – or the rate in which the district will generate 4% more revenue over the previous year.
For Somerset School District taxpayers, that means an actual rate increase of 2.5%, or about $25 per $100,000 of property value.
In other words, the tax rate will increase from its current 78.1% to 80.6%.
“The Somerset Independent School District is grateful for a community that values and understands the importance of quality education,” said Superintendent Kyle Lively. “Our stakeholders know that their tax dollars are an investment in our children’s futures.”
Lively and board members pointed to the many ways the community’s new tax dollars will support the district, including:
• Staffing schools beyond the minimum requirements by the School Based Decision Making council, which reduces class sizes and offers additional services.
• Buying textbooks and instructional resources that are not funded by the state
• Providing supplies to students to keep supply lists short
• Transportation and bus replacement (with transportation being “drastically underfunded” by the state at 55% to 65%, Lively and the board members stated)
• Paying tuition for all dual-credit college-level classes taken on campus and taught by Somerset High School Instructors
• The Carnegie Academy
• Expansion of extracurricular activities like bass fishing, trap shooting and wrestling
• Employee raises and building upgrades
Additionally, Lively and board members pointed out that Somerset’s tax rate is competitive as compared to surrounding districts, naming places like Danville which has a 98.5% rate, Berea which is at 98.1%, and Bowling Green which is 84.5%.
Board members approved the date of the public hearing at a special-called meeting held Tuesday. Also at that meeting, Lively updated the board on the situation with the football field, in which Lively stated the field would be ready to go for Friday’s game.
Last week, it was found that drainage issues had caused a hole in the football field just as the high school football season was kicking off.
The season opener was fortunately an away game, but Friday’s upcoming game against Russell County is the season’s first home game.
Lively said that while current repairs are a “temporary fix,” area has been filled in. The field’s AstroTurf should be back in place by Thursday.
Lively said that because specialized equipment is needed to detect the root of the main problem, the district will wait until after the season to apply a permanent fix.
No other problem areas have been found, he said.
