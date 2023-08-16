Briar Jumpers may have gotten an extra week to enjoy their summer vacation, but even they had to face the end of the break and the return to class.
Wednesday was the first day of school for the Somerset Independent School District, with the halls of Somerset High School, Meece Middle School and Hopkins Elementary being filled once again with the faces of those eager – and possibly not so eager – to learn.
According to Superintendent Kyle Lively, the day was a rousing success.
“It was great to see students filling the halls and classroom once again at Somerset Schools,” Lively said. “The first day went extremely well. We are thankful for the efforts of the bus drivers, transportation department, teachers, and support staff in conjunction with the Somerset Police Department to help ensure traffic flows smoothly and safely during drop-off and dismissal. We appreciate the constant support of the parents as well as the hard work of the students and staff.”
And with students once again filling the halls, it’s a great reminder of how important physically being in school can be to a student’s education. Lively said the district’s enrollment numbers are up significantly over the past couple of years, with most recent numbers putting overall enrollment over 1,600.
That’s close to the enrollment figures the district was seeing pre-Covid, “which is a good trend to be on,” Lively said.
“We’re getting into that flow of being back in school on a daily basis, and that is a big thing, having kids back in the buildings on a regular basis,” he said. “Last year’s attendance was around 92%, and in a typical year it’s around 94 to 95%.”
Those higher numbers impact the district’s SEEK (Support Education Excellence in Kentucky Program) funding. The district will receive around $400,000 less this year than in years past due to Covid-related attendance numbers being low, but improving attendance and enrollment will mean those SEEK funds could rise back up next year.
But, more importantly to Lively, a higher attendance means more kids being in seats and getting a high-quality, in-person education on a daily basis, he said.
While this year’s first day buzz included the usual excitement, many staff were returning on the same day that a long-time inspiration was laid to rest.
“I know we’re excited about the start of school, but at the same time it’s hard not to have a bit of cloud over that when we’ve lost such a great human being and great Briar Jumper like Coach (Charlie) Taylor,” said Lively.
The baseball coach and science teacher passed away last Friday, and Lively had glowing words for the man who inspired so many.
“The entire Somerset School District grieves the loss of Coach Taylor,” Lively said. “He was such an impactful man and impactful coach. He has a lasting legacy of positivity and good works, and we’re so thankful for the time that we had with him.”
Even though it had been 22 years since Coach Taylor last set foot on campus as an employee, Lively said he was a frequent visitor.
“It was pleasure seeing him. He would come by Central Office and drop off fruits and strawberries for the staff. He was just such a giving man, such a good man. He will be deeply, deeply missed.”
