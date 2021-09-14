The public tax hearing for Somerset Independent Schools set for 5:30 p.m. today has been canceled. The regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting at 6 p.m. will continue as normal.
Somerset Independent's tax hearing canceled
- By CARLA SLAVEY Commonwealth Journal
