The Somerset Water Service has issued a Boil Water Advisory for the following areas due to to a water main break:
Waitsboro Estates, Old Monticello to Ky. 914, Wedgewood, Carter Street, Thomas Street, Earl Neely Road, Old Monticello Road and Pisgah Church Road.
The advisory is a precautionary measure. Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking. Bring the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using.
Residents affected by the advisory will be notified once it has been lifted.For more information, contact the City of Somerset at 875-8549 or 305-3816.
