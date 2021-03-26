A Somerset attorney is among a group named in a civil lawsuit whose defendants include Kentucky Representative Robert Goforth, his wife Ashley Goforth and the representative’s pharmacy business.
Attorney John Gillum of Gillum and Gillum was named as a defendant through his position as being a trustee for an “unknown trust” for Goforth.
The lawsuit was filed by pharmacies known as MANPS LLC in Manchester, Ky., and MCKPS LLC in McKee.
The suit was filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in London.
The plaintiffs allege they had a working relationship with Goforth, but that relationship turned sour after one of Goforth’s associates attempted to direct customers and employees away from one of the plaintiff pharmacies, as well as evict the plaintiffs “wrongfully based upon the Plaintiffs’ allegedly (and false) failure to reimburse” funds owed to Goforth’s property.
The plaintiffs are Wisconsin companies that rented commercial property, although they admit they are unsure if the “proper defendant” is Goforth himself or the “unknown trust” run by Gillum that is set up for the benefit of Goforth’s children.
In their lease agreement, the plaintiffs were asked to reimburse Goforth for annual property taxes and insurance, which the companies claim they were willing and able to pay. However, they were never given an amount they needed to pay.
The suit also claims that MANPS, hired a woman named Sarah Burchell to work at its Manchester, Ky., based pharmacy.
While Burchell was working there, MANPS claims she “interfered with at least one of the Plaintiff’s contractual relationships by so attempting to persuade other pharmacists to so leave the Plaintiff’s employment.”
The suit goes on to claim that Burchell, Robert Goforth and Ashley Goforth “interfered with Plaintiff’s contractual relations (i.e. his employees) and his prospective business expectations (i.e. customers of his pharmacy) by so persuading clientele to stop utilizing Plaintiff’s pharmacy and to begin utilizing Express Care Pharmacy.”
The plaintiffs are seeking damages in excess of $75,000 and for a temporary injunction preventing Goforth from evicting the businesses from the properties.
A phone call to Gillum’s office by the Commonwealth Journal had not been returned by press time.
