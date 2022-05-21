Among the departments discussed in the City of Somerset’s budget workshops this week were those of the first responders – police, fire and EMS.
Not surprisingly, some of the biggest expenses come in the form of insurance and retirement costs, but Chief Financial Officer Mike Broyles said those issues could be found “across the board” in most of the city’s departments.
Other issues that came up in first responders’ budgets included vehicle expense and whether the departments are fully staffed. But of course, each department also had expenses and problems unique to them.
Take, for instance, the police department’s need for ammunition.
Council member Jimmy Eastham brought up the topic, asking Police Chief William Hunt if the rising cost of ammo was a concern for him.
Hunt responded, “Cost not as much as availability. Availability has been a real hard problem for us. We are having to try to order almost a year out to try to get ammo in time for upcoming training.”
At least the department isn’t having any major issues with their vehicles. SPD has been a part of the city’s leasing program, where they will lease new vehicles for 12 to 18 months, then either send those vehicles off to be auctioned or choose to purchase them.
Broyles said the department recently bought six of its leased vehicles, one that only had 16,000 miles on it, because it currently makes more financial sense to buy them than to incur the expense of leasing more.
Chief Hunt also said that they will be receiving help with another project’s expense – that of buying body cameras for all of its patrol officers and student resource officers.
Hunt said the department found out recently it will be receiving a $72,000 grant that will pay for around 45 percent of the cost of outfitting all officers with body cameras. The grant will be paid out over then next three years.
Hunt said the department was close to being fully staffed and is in the process of filling a few more of those few empty positions.
Similarly, Fire Chief Bengie Howard said the fire department was “at capacity” in terms of employees, with 32 full time and around 14 part time fire fighters.
Both Broyles and Mayor Alan Keck had praise for Howard, with Broyles saying that Howard had made a concerted effort to keep costs low for his budget.
One new budget item that did show up was a request to buy a new personal vehicle (as opposed to a fire truck) that the on-duty battalion chief can use.
“I’ll compliment chief,” Keck said of Howard. “I said ‘Why don’t you give the vehicle you’ve got to the battalion chiefs and you get a new one?’ And he said, “I’ll drive the one I’ve got and the battalion chiefs can have the new one.” That’s a good nugget of leadership.”
The purchase of a new vehicle to replace what Keck called a “diesel hog” aims to reduce fuel and maintenance costs for the aging vehicle the battalion chiefs use.
In response to councilors’ questions about how many runs the department sees, Howard said they average around 1,400 runs a year, with 300 to 400 of those being calls to vehicle accidents and 100 to structure fires. He said the majority of their runs are to provide assistance to EMS.
Speaking of EMS, Keck reminded the council that the city has an agreement with County Government saying the county will provide $700,000 a year to help fund the joint city-county service.
This year, Keck said the county would be buying four new ambulances instead of sending the cash to the city.
“Our goal is to get the money or the value of the money on things we would have needed anyway, so we appreciate the county sending us that extra $700,000 next year,” Keck said.
And while the department needs the new vehicles, Broyles said it might be a while before they actually arrive. He warned the council that due to manufacturing backlogs, the city wouldn’t be able to get a new vehicle this year “if we ordered it today.”
“If you don’t see a new one running around here shortly, it’s not us or the county, it’s like everything else, the backlog,” Broyles said.
Broyles also pointed out the council members the budget item of “bad debt expense,” which the department estimated at around $650,000.
Broyles and EMS Chief Steven Eubank explained that was a required budget item to help with the expected issues associated with billing insurance companies.
“Most of that is the difference in what we have to bill and what is the maximum somebody (insurance) will pay,” Broyles said.
Eubank added, “Medicare and Medicaid, in order to receive funding from them, you have to accept their payment. If we bill $1,000 and their base rate for that is $500, that’s what we have to accept as payment. And for most cases, we can’t balance the patient on it.”
Broyles said that they were required to show the difference in the budget as a matter of accounting for the difference in what they bill and what they receive.
Keck explained that it wasn’t considered a “loss” as that billing amount wasn’t the costs incurred by the department. He said also that the number budgeted is comparable to other departments around the state.
Unlike the other two branches of emergency services, Eubank said his department is not a full capacity in terms of employees.
“It’s a problem facing EMS all across the state and country,” he said. “As you know, it’s a hard job and it’s a challenging job. The pandemic definitely didn’t help. It shut down some of the training programs.”
Three budget workshops were held in advance of the city’s first and second readings of the budget. At this time, the first reading of the budget is scheduled for Monday’s regular meeting.
