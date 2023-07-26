It’s time to crack open the books and get back to some learning. All schools in the Pulaski County School District will take part in their annual Back to School Extravaganza on Thursday, July 27, to get kids prepared for the 2023-2024 school year.
Also sponsored by the Family Resources and Youth Services Center and Geer II Funding, the bash takes place between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Somerset Mall. Vendors will feature each of the Pulaski County schools along with mental health resources, local businesses, and Somerset Community College.
The event is free to attend, and along with school supplies and other small items, each table will have a drawing for door prizes. Attendees do not have to be present to win.
Student Resource Officers will also be present at the event, and KET will also make an appearance.
Vendors, especially those for each school, will offer information and helpful tips for those returning to school.
Food trucks will also be there, including A1 ice cream. Sk8ter’s Paradise will also DJ the event and pass out items for the kids. Overall, there will be 42 different vendors, which is an increase from last year’s extravaganza.
Tamsen Ryan is the family resource coordinator for Pulaski County Schools at Nancy Elementary, and she helped plan and put together the event.
“We’re always excited to welcome our students back in for the new school year. Get the school year started right, and this is just kind of a fun and fellowship type event,” she said. “We’re just always excited to have our kiddos back and offer support.”
Ryan said, as part of the family resource center, she tries to meet students and families “where they’re at” and help with any needs the students have to excel in their school year
“It’s just another way for families to get in and see their school people and kids to get familiar and psyched up for the year,” she said.
