A Somerset man was arrested by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Thursday on drug-related charges after a traffic stop.
Brandon Mayfield, 31, is charged with first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine and first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance – Heroin.
According to PCSO, the charges stem from an earlier investigation by the Kentucky Department of Corrections Division of Probation and Parole.
Officer Jason Hardwick, with the Division of Probation and Parole, and Eubank Police Department Chief Tony Duncan conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on North Ky. 27.
In that traffic stop, officers spotted and took into custody Mayfield, who was being sought on Pulaski Circuit Court Indictments for multiple counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and Fentanyl, as well as being a Persistent Felony Offender.
Mayfield was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center (PCDC), where he was searched. Deputies with PCDC stated they located baggies containing suspected controlled substances hidden on Mayfield. Officer Hardwick contacted PCSO Deputy Logan Starnes to assist at the detention center.
After investigating, Deputy Starnes and Officer Hardwick determined the baggies contained approximately 6.5 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of heroin.
The investigation is ongoing with additional charges expected.
