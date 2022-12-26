A Somerset man was arrested after information led the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office to believe he may be in possession of a vehicle stolen from Rockcastle County.
Timothy Trammell, 31, was arrested on December 18 at his Elliott Drive residence.
The investigation began when Detective Matt Bryant with the PCSO Criminal Investigations Division received information concerning the theft of an International truck, valued at approximately $35,000. The victims of the theft in Rockcastle County said they had information concerning the possible location of the truck. Bryant notified Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy Trent Massey about the theft and the additional information.
Massy met with the victims, who gave additional evidence. Massy then went to Trammell’s residence to contact him.
According to PCSO, Deputy Massey was walking up the driveway of the residence when he saw a rollback truck bed sticking out from underneath a garage door. that truck appeared to be the stolen vehicle.
Further investigation revealed that the truck was the one being sought.
Massey seized the truck, which was towed from the scene.
Timothy Trammell was arrested for Receiving Stolen Property over $10,000, transported, and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
On December 19, he appeared before the District Judge for arraignment, where he pleaded not guilty. Trammell was released on bond and is scheduled for his next appearance on February 27, 2023.
The case in Pulaski County remains under investigation by Deputy Massey.
The initial investigation into the theft of the truck is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police in Rockcastle County.
