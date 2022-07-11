Somerset Police charged a Somerset man with Arson and five counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment after he allegedly set a fire in his girlfriend’s apartment building.
Brian Deason, 37, was also charged with first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police, second-degree Burglary, Resisting Arrest and first-degree Criminal Trespassing. He was also served with two Pulaski County District Court warrants for Failure to Appear and Non-Payment of Fines.
According to the Somerset Police Department, the incident began around 8 p.m. Saturday evening when a call was placed to 911 from a third party living on Hope Way.
That caller stated that a neighbor had sought refuge at the caller’s residence due to being threatened by her boyfriend.
The caller identified the suspect as Deason and said that Deason had threatened to burn the residence to the ground.
Once on scene, Officer Cody King said he observed clothing and personal property strewn about on the ground in front of the residence.
SPD reported that after several attempts to get anyone inside to respond, King went around to the backdoor where he encountered Deason leaving.
As King announced himself, Deason began to flee on foot. According to King, Deason ignored King’s many requests to stop, eventually running into a nearby creek.
It took several requests from King before Deason eventually came out of the creek.
According to SPD, additional officers arrived during this and observed smoke coming from somewhere inside the apartment. Officers began evacuating residents from the apartment and adjacent apartment, and called for the Somerset Fire Department.
Fire fighters determined a small fire had been intentionally set inside the laundry room of the residence. Officials with the Somerset Housing Authority told SPD that Deason had been banned from the property.
Deason was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center where he remained Monday.
According to court documents, Deason’s bond was set at $75,000.
SPD was assisted at the scene by the Somerset Fire Department, Somerset/Pulaski EMS, and Somerset Housing Authority. SPD stated the investigation is considered open and more criminal charges could be filed.
