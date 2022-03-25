A Somerset man was arrested Friday morning after law enforcement received a complaint that he wasn’t in compliance with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.
Nicklous L. McCalister, 48, of Hope Way, was arrested on charges of Failure to Comply with the Sex Offender Registration (1st Offense) and Registration of Sex Offender School Restrictions at approximately 10:43 a.m. Friday in connection to the complaint, which was investigated by Captain Troy McLin of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Greg Speck reports that Capt. McLin first went to Starlight Drive where McCalister was supposed to be living and learned that McCalister had moved from that residence a few months earlier.
The captain located McCalister on Hope Way, a housing complex with a school on the property. Upon his arrest, McCalister was transported and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center where he remained lodged at press time Friday evening.
Sheriff Speck asked that if you have any information about any crime to contact PCSO at 606-678-5145. You can remain anonymous. You can also leave a tip on http://www.pulaskisheriff.com.
