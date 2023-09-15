A Somerset man is being held on a charge of Assault after being accused of wounding his girlfriend with a gunshot.
Randy Alexander Davidson, 32, was taken into custody Wednesday by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, charged with first-degree Assault-Domestic Violence.
The incident took place on September 7 at a residence on Day Meadow Drive.
According to PCSO, deputies responded at around 10:34 p.m. to the report of a gunshot. Upon arrival, deputies found that the owner of the residence, Olivia Eichmann, had been shot.
She was taken from the scene by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS and later flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.
The sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and spoke to the victim’s boyfriend, Davidson, who also resides at that address.
Davidson alleged that Eichmann accidentally shot herself. However, evidence was obtained that gave PCSO reason to believe Davidson had shot Eichmann during a domestic violence altercation.
Based on the information, the Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant Wednesday for the residence and also served an arrest warrant on Davidson. The warrant charges him with firing a gun and causing injury to Eichmann during the September 7 domestic violence incident.
Davidson is currently held at the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond. The Criminal Investigation Division was assisted in the investigation by Lt. Richard Smith, Sgt. Alex Wesley, Sgt. Dan Pevley, Deputy Noah Wesley, Deputy Dylan West, and Deputy Evan Whitis, as well as Lt. Daryl Kegley and Det. Tan Hudson with the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
