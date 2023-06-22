A Somerset man was arrested Tuesday by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office after a short vehicle pursuit.
Joshua Wayne Prater, 46, was taken into custody and charged with Failure or Improper Signal, Reckless Driving, second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Improper Passing.
According to PCSO, the Pulaski County Narcotics Division and the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force were conducting surveillance on suspected drug traffickers. While traveling on U.S. 27, Detective Tan Hudson observed a Kia Soul operating at a high rate of speed, driving erratically. Detective Hudson activated his equipment to conduct a traffic stop at U.S. 27 and Ky. 914. The vehicle turned East bound on Ky. 914, failing to stop or signal.
The vehicle turned left onto Pisgah Church Connector. The vehicle continued onto Pisgah Church Road and then onto Old Monticello Road. The vehicle continued to a residence on Monticello Road. Detectives ordered the driver from the vehicle at the residence.
The driver was identified as Prater.
A search of the vehicle uncovered a small amount of methamphetamine, digital scales, and a glass smoking pipe. Prater was discovered to have a suspended driver’s license.
Prater was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center where he remains.
The case remains under investigation.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.