A Somerset man was arrested Monday on a drug-related charge following following a weeklong drug investigation that ended with the service of a search warrant at the Loveless Lane residence.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Bobby Joe Inman II, 30, of Loveless Lane was taken into custody and lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Lieutenant Daryll Kegley of the Sheriff's Narcotics Division, assisted by Deputy Trent Massey, Sergeant Cody Cundiff, and the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force, served a search warrant at Loveless Lane, where they located Inman, illegal drugs, and items usually associated with the sale of drugs, according to the sheriff's office.
The drugs and contraband were seized and will be retained as evidence, while approximately two grams of suspected heroin was seized, according to the sheriff's office. Another bag containing approximately 23 grams of a brown powder substance was seized, but it is unknown at this time what drug, if any, that it is and will be submitted with the other drugs seized to the Crime Lab for identification, noted the sheriff's report.
Inman was charged with First-Degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Second or Greater Offense – (less than 2 grams of Heroin).
The case remains under investigation by Lieutenant Daryl Kegley and members of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
