A Somerset man was arrested Thursday on drug charges after a Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant conducted a traffic stop.
Justin M. Stamper, 25, of Mark Welborn Road, was charged with first-degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (first offense, Heroin), as well as being served with a Pulaski District Court Warrant for Possession of Heroin.
According to PCSO, Lieutenant Daryl Kegley of the Narcotics Division observed an orange Honda driving six miles north of Somerset, in Science Hill.
Kegley was aware that the driver of the vehicle, Stamper, was being sought for the warrant.
Kegley conducted the traffic stop on Hyatt Fork Road in Science Hill.
“Mr. Stamper advised the Lieutenant that he had heroin hidden on his person,” a statement from Sheriff Greg Speck said.
Stamper was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center. The Narcotics Division continues the investigation.
Stamper is scheduled to be arraigned in both cases on August 19.
