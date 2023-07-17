EUBANK – A Somerset man was arrested following a complaint at Eubank Park on Tuesday, July 11.
The incident began when Pulaski County Sheriff Deputies James Pitman and and Seth Gover responded to a suspicious subject at Eubank Park. Upon arrival, Deputies located a male subject, later identified as Jerame Marcum, 43, of Somerset, passed out on a picnic table.
Once the Deputies checked Marcum’s wanted status, it was discovered Marcum had one active warrant and two active indictments, out of Pulaski County, for his arrest. Deputies searched Marcum and located three individual baggies of suspected heroin on his person, which was later weighed at 5.19 grams.
Deputies located a bag in the area, which Marcum admitted belonged to him. Inside of the bag, Deputies located digital scales.
Marcum was arrested on the scene and charged with the following: Probation Violation (Warrant), Bail Jumping (Indictment), Theft by Unlawful Taking ($1,000.00- $10,000.00) (Indictment), Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Heroin), Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess, and Public Intoxication – Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
Marcum was transported and lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Deputies were assisted by Detective Tan Hudson of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, who continues the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.