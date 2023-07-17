A Somerset man was arrested following a search on Friday, July 14.
The incident began when Deputy U.S. Marshal’s located Roscoe Sherwood Godby Jr, 49, of Somerset. The Marshal’s were searching for Godby on outstanding Parole Violation Warrant and located him at his residence on Mound Street. Pulaski County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Richard Smith and Deputy Marcus Harrison went to the scene to assist.
Upon arrival to the scene, Godby informed Law Enforcement Officers he had methamphetamine inside of his vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and Law Enforcement Officer’s located the following items: 40.2 grams of methamphetamine, .9 grams of heroin, 5.5 grams of marijuana, 3 Suboxone tablets, 2 sets of digital scales, baggies, and cash.
A search of Godby’s criminal history revealed Godby had a previous conviction for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense.
Godby was arrested on the scene and charged with the following: Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd or greater offense (> or = 2 grams (methamphetamine)),Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (heroin), Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Degree Drug Unspecified, and Possession of Marijuana.
Godby was transported and lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing by Deputy Marcus Harrison of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
