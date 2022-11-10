A Tuesday evening traffic stop led to the arrest of a Somerset man on suspicion of drug trafficking.
Justin Wilson, 35, was taken into custody by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater Than or Equal to 2 Grams of Fentanyl), Possession of Marijuana; and Buying/Possessing Drug Paraphernalia.
According to PCSO, Deputy Trent Massy was traveling north on South Highway 1247, when he saw a black Lincoln crossing the center line. Deputy Massey conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle and encountered the driver, Wilson, whom he conducted field sobriety tests on.
Massey deployed his K9, Leo, who indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle.
A search uncovered a baggie with 3.9 grams of a substance that tested positive for Fentanyl.
Digital scales, marijuana and syringes were also found.
The case remains under investigation by Kegley and the PCSO Narcotics Division. Detective Tan Hudson assisted on scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.