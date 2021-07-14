A Somerset man was arrested on several charges after fleeing Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputies several times over the course of a 26-hour period.
Jonathan Toby Whiles, 37, of Pine Hill Lane, was charged with two counts of first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police; two counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment of a Police Officer, one count of first-degree Wanton Endangerment, two counts of first-degree Criminal Mischief, Leaving the Scene of an Accident – Failure to Render Aid or Assistance, Reckless Driving and a previous warrant for Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Under $500.
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said that more charges against Whiles may come after further investigation.
The situation began around 10:12 a.m. Monday when Deputies Trent Massey and Kyle Edwards were asked to investigate a domestic in progress at Morgan Lane in Somerset.
According to the deputies, when they arrived Whiles was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. When the deputies ordered him to turn off the vehicle and step out, Whiles instead sped out of the driveway in the vehicle and sideswiped both Edwards’ and Massey’s cruisers.
The deputies said the vehicle also threw gravel on the deputies.
Damage to both vehicles combined was estimated to be more than $12,000.
The deputies attempted to follow Whiles but were unable to locate him.
A few minutes later, at 10:40 a.m., Deputy Massey saw Whiles driving the same vehicle on East Ky. 1248.
Whiles then turned westbound onto West Ky. 80.
When Massey attempted to stop Whiles, Whiles accelerated and begin passing vehicles on a double-yellow line. He also drove into oncoming traffic, running several people off the road.
Massey ended the pursuit for public safety reasons.
Deputies continued to search for Whiles until 9:58 p.m., when they received a tip that Whiles was on Hickory Nut Ridge Road. Reportedly, Whiles told a witness that he was not going to go back to jail.
Deputies responding got into a foot pursuit with Whiles but were unable to locate him in the dark.
Whiles’ vehicle was located and seized at that time.
Then, around 11:34 a.m. Tuesday deputies received another tip that Whiles was back at Hickory Nut Ridge Road. Sergeant Zach Mayfield and Deputy Kyle Edwards were able to locate Whiles around 12:30 p.m.
PCSO stated that after his arrest, Whiles begin “acting like he was having a medical issue,” and he was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. After being released from the hospital, Whiles was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center, where he remains at this time.
He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.
PCSO was assisted by the Somerset Police Department and the Kentucky State Police.
