A Somerset man has been arrested on a charge of Attempted Murder, as well as first-degree Fleeing or Evading Law Enforcement.
Gary L. Voiles, 28, was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Parmley and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center on no bond.
The incident took place Friday evening.
Exact details on the incident were not available at press time, but according to KSP Post 11 Commander Todd Dalton, Trooper Parmley was in an area of Pulaski County investigating another matter when he heard a gunshot.
Dalton said it is suspected that one person shot at another person, but no one was actually struck or injured.
Trooper Parmley engaged in a vehicle pursuit with the suspect. The suspect reportedly wrecked on Shafter Shepola Road.
In addition to the above charges, Voiles is charged with third-degree Criminal Mischief, Disregarding a Stop Sign, Reckless Driving, No Operators-Moped License, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Drugs/Alcohol, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon and Buying/Possessing Drug Paraphernalia.
