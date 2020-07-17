A Somerset man was arrested by the Somerset Police Department on Friday afternoon and charged with soliciting a minor for sex.
Hank William Abbott, 50, was charged with human trafficking, victim under the age of 18; use of a minor in a sexual performance, victim under the age of 16; promoting a minor in a sexual performance, victim under the age of 16; and unlawful transaction with a minor, first degree.
Somerset Police Chief William Hunt said his agency began looking into a reported incident involving the solicitation of a minor on Monday. The case was turned over to SPD Detective Larry Patterson, who interviewed Abbott and obtained a warrant for his arrest which was signed by Pulaski District Judge Scott Lawless.
Abbott was arrested by Somerset Police Officer Logan Warren and lodged in the Pulaski Detention Center.
Several residents of the Oak Lawn subdivision in Somerset told the Commonwealth Journal that Abbott was in their neighborhood, trying to lure young girls to his vehicle.
This is not Abbott's first brush with the law. In 1988, Abbott was charged with the first-degree criminal attempt to commit the rape of a 4-year-old child and received a pre-trial diversion. In 1999, Abbott was charged in a 1994 arson and murder case, but the charges were dismissed in 2001. In 2018, Abbott served a year on cases in Pulaski and Lincoln counties on the attempted prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor for a sex offense.
Hunt said this investigation is considered open and additional charges are possible. If you know of additional incidents involving Abbott or have information concerning this case, please contact Detective Patterson at 606-678-5178.
