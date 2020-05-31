A Somerset man was charged with two counts of attempted murder on Saturday evening after going on a shooting spree in the Elihu Cabin Hollow Road area.
Pulaski County Sheriff's deputies arrested James Lawrence Wilkinson, 56, and charged him with two counts of attempted murder, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment and two counts of first-degree criminal mischief.
According to Major Jeff Hancock of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, a call came into dispatch at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday regarding a male subject in a gray Dodge Dakota driving around the 4600 block of Elihu Cabin Hollow Road, shooting from his vehicle and also from outside his truck, at residents and structures nearby.
As dispatch was giving out the call, rounds could be heard over the phone, according to the dispatcher.
Several sheriff's units responded to the area, where they found the truck in the driveway of a home on Elihu Cabin Hollow Road where Wilkinson's parents reside.
"A male subject was sitting inside the vehicle, and a female was standing outside. The male subject was armed with an SKS rifle and multiple handguns," Hancock said in a news release. "Units on the scene were able to take James Wilkinson into custody without incident."
During the investigation, it was discovered Wilkinson had shot several rounds toward his mother and father’s residence and had pointed a gun at his mother’s head and said he would kill her, according to Hancock.
While at his parents' residence, Wilkinson also used a hatchet to bust out the windows of a van that was sitting in front of the home.
Hancock said that prior to going to his parents' home, Wilkinson had been at another residence on Elihu Cabin Hollow Road, where he fired shots.
James Sledge told deputies Wilkinson had driven around his home, firing rounds as he drove through the yard. Sledge said Wilkinson stopped in front of a tree in the front yard, where he fired several other rounds.
"Sledge reported when he went to look at what Wilkinson was doing, Wilkinson pointed the gun directly at him and fired," Hancock said. "Sledge was not injured, and no damage from a bullet impacting his home could be found upon initial investigation."
Sledge also told deputies that Wilkinson drove his truck into Sledge's residence, hitting and pushing in a wall that was several feet away from Sledge.
"No injuries were reported from these incidents, but due to the nature of the crimes reported and the statements by the victims, Wilkinson was charged with attempted murder," Hancock said.
Wilkinson is due to be arraigned in Pulaski District Court on Monday.
