A Somerset man is facing several felony and misdemeanor counts in connection to disturbances that occurred on Monday night.
Carl Mark Wells, 39, of Sleepy Hollow Road, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Pulaski District Court — pleading not guilty to charges of second-degree Wanton Endangerment (Police Officer), second-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (on foot), second-degree Criminal Mischief, second-degree Terroristic Threatening, second-degree Disorderly Conduct and Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (1st & 2nd offense).
The charges stem from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responding to a disturbance call at Wells’ residence. According to the arrest citation, Wells was threatening to shoot himself and police when they arrived with a .22-caliber rifle but once deputies got there, he had already left the scene.
A second call came in a short time later stating that Wells was “tearing up” his mother’s home on Hilltop Drive in Nancy. PCSO Dep. Alex Wesley reported in the citation that when he arrived, he observed clothing and other items out in the front yard and entered the residence to see Wells in the back bedroom destroying property. When advised to come out with his hands up, Wells instead fled out the back door into the woods.
Deputies found Wells lying in a nearby creek, where he tried to get away by reportedly kicking and hitting the officers. Once taken into custody, Wells continued to threaten them as he was walked back to the cruiser.
Wells was booked into the Pulaski County Detention Center just after midnight on Tuesday. He remained lodged at PCDC at press time but may soon be transported to either Lincoln or Leslie County where, according to Assistant County Attorney Kenton Lanham, Wells has holders in both for suspected probation violations.
His next Pulaski hearing has been scheduled for August.
