A local man has been sentenced to 10 years for trafficking in methamphetamine.
Kenneth Daniel Wells, 35, of Somerset, was sentenced remotely in Pulaski County Circuit Court on Thursday for two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense.
According to Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney David L. Dalton, in October 2019, the Somerset Police Department executed a search warrant upon a residence on Jasper Street which turned up cash, tools of the drug trade, and over 11 grams of methamphetamine which were linked to Wells.
At the end of January, Dalton said, law enforcement served a second search warrant upon another residence on Crimson Drive – finding Wells again with cash, drug paraphernalia, and over 12 grams of methamphetamine.
A co-defendant in the Crimson Drive case — 22-year-old Sarah Jean Edmonson of Somerset — was granted a five-year pretrial diversion through the Rocket Docket in February.
Dalton recommended five years for each trafficking count, to be served consecutively for a total of 10 years. At press time, Wells remained lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.