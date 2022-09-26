A Somerset man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams of Methamphetamine.
William C. Rogers, 45, was sentenced last week in U.S. District Court in London.
The case was investigated by the Somerset Police Department.
In his plea agreement, Rogers admitted that on April 20, 2021, he was in possession of around 130 grams of meth.
The court document states that officers were working off of information from an individual who claimed to have purchased meth from Rogers.
They interviewed Rogers at a local towing business where he consented to a search of his vehicle. During that search, law enforcement found a backpack with meth, digital scales and cash.
According to federal guidelines, Rogers must serve at least 85% of his sentence.
After serving, Rogers must undergo a 10-year supervised release.
Rogers is currently lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
