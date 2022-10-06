A man who is linked to an incident in August that resulted in his associate leading police on a high-speed chase through Pulaski had his probation from a previous sentence revoked, meaning he now must serve five years for the previous offense.
Gary Lee Voiles, Sr., 61, originally pleaded guilty in September 2021 in Pulaski Circuit Court to a charge of Tampering with a Witness. He received a sentence of five years suspended for five, meaning Voiles needed to follow the rules of his probation for five years and he would avoid jail time.
That probation was revoked Thursday after hearing testimony from Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Detective Tan Hudson.
Hudson described the sequence of events that took place August 31 in which Voiles was stopped by PCSO for a possible insurance violation.
Voiles’ 2012 Ford F-150 was stopped at the intersection of Ky. 914 and South U.S. 1247, where Voiles was removed from the vehicle.
According to Hudson, deputies also attempted to remove the passenger, 55-year-old John Carico, of Cambridge City, Ind., from the vehicle as well, but Carico slid across the seat and began driving the vehicle.
A PCSO press release of the incident stated that after a chase that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour and saw the vehicle take the then-gravel covered cloverleaf exit on Ky. 461, Carico was stopped at the intersection of Ky. 914 and East Ky. 89.
In court, Hudson testified that Voiles was cooperative with investigators, and told them about a bag that Carico had thrown out of the window of the vehicle while Carico was still a passenger and Voiles was driving.
Backtracking from the area where Voiles was stopped, deputies found a brown bag that contained around 700 grams of methamphetamine, 9 grams of cocaine and 100 pills of Gabapentin, Hudson said.
Hudson added that both Voiles and Carico told law enforcement that the drugs were Carico’s, and that Carico had paid Voiles to drive Carico around to distribute the drugs.
Interviews with both men were recorded, Hudson said.
He also told the court that the items had been sent to the Kentucky State Police’s laboratory for testing, and that the federal government would likely be indicting the two for federal charges in the future.
While court officials noted that Voiles was cooperative with law enforcement during the stop, Commonwealth’s Attorney David Dalton argued that his probation from the previous matter should be revoked.
Even “taking Voiles at face value that he was only transporting,” Dalton argued, Voiles’ actions still count as trafficking. He estimated that due to the amount of meth, Voiles was facing “decades” in federal prison.
Those federal charges have not yet been formalized, and Carico has pleaded not guilty to the state charges he faces from the incident: Speeding 26 MPH or greater, First-Degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), Third-Degree Assault – Police Officer, Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License, First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine over 2 grams), First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Cocaine over 4 grams), Third-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First-Degree Wanton Endangerment and Reckless Driving.
Voiles has likewise pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the incident, including First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine over 2 grams), First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Cocaine over 4 grams) and Third-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance.
Both men are lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
