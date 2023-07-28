A Somerset man arrested for possessing meth is now facing a federal charge.
Gerald Clyde Bruner, 51, was arrested April 20 by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. This past Thursday, a federal Grand Jury indicted Bruner on a charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine.
According to a PCSO report at the time of his arrest, Bruner was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for speeding on Ky. 461.
During a search of the vehicle, law enforcement found a black garbage bag in the passenger floorboard that contained two Ziploc bags of suspected meth.
The report does not differentiate between the amount of meth found that law enforcement suspects belonged to Bruner and that which may have belonged to the driver of the vehicle, but the report states that the total of 796.7 grams of suspected meth was found.
If convicted, Bruner could face between 10 years and life in prison, plus a fine of up to $10 million.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
