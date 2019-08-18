More details have been released about the fatal motorcycle accident Saturday evening in southern Pulaski County County.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 8:19 pm Saturday evening, deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a truck vs. motorcycle injury accident in the 4100 block of Slate Branch Road.
Upon arrival at the scene, Deputy Matthew Bryant found a pickup truck and a motorcycle involved in the accident. A preliminary investigation by Deputy Bryant found that a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Ryan Ray, 26, of Somerset, Ky., encroached into the opposite lane and struck an oncoming 2017 Toyota pick-up truck driven by Edward Sartori, 69, also of Somerset, according to the sheriff's office.
Sartori declined treatment by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS personnel at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
Ray was treated at the scene by EMS but was pronounced deceased by Deputy Coroner Danny Karriker prior to being transported to the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.
The accident remains under investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Parkers Mill Fire Department.
