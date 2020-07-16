UPDATE:
A Somerset man was killed Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle ran into a pickup that was changing lanes on Ky. 914.
According to Somerset Police Captain Mike Correll, the accident occurred around 2:17 p.m. at the bypass' intersection with Jordan's Way.
Once on scene, Officer Logan Warren determined that a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Shawn Hodge, 49, of Wilmington, Ohio, was northbound on Ky. 914 when it abruptly slowed to enter the turning lane to Jordan's Way., cutting into the path" of a 2019 Harley Davidson operated by Blake Barnes, 28, of Somerset.
According to SPD, Barnes was northbound on a 2019 Harley Davidson behind the truck and had nowhere to go but to strike the truck when it slowed down.
Barnes was severely injured as a result of the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene by Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk.
SPD's Accident Reconstruction Team was called to the scene to reconstruct the collision — closing a portion of the road for a few hours as the team conducted their part of the investigation, which remains open.
SPD was also assisted at the scene by Somerset-Pulaski EMS, Somerset Fire Department and Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team.
