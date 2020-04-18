It’s a unique milestone that most people never see, but last week Somerset resident Jami Albright was recognized by the Somerset branch of the Kentucky Blood Center for having donated 50 gallons of blood and blood components.
Albright said that in his case, most of his donations were in the form of platelets, parts of cells that aid in the blood clotting process.
He said he has donated blood and plasma before as well, but said he was asked to become a platelet donor by the Blood Center’s staff, and has continued to do so since.
In all, Albright estimates he has made around 400 trips to the Blood Center, with it taking around 15 to 20 years to reach the 50 gallon mark.
He jokes that he thinks it helps because he “bleeds like a stuck pig.”
Platelets are an important component for donation because they are used to help people like cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy, according to Kentucky Blood Center Vice President of Marketing Martha Osborne.
It is needed constantly, and it only has a shelf life of five days, so there is a constant need for donors, she said.
Plus, the process to donate platelets-only takes a little longer that donating whole blood. The donor’s blood is placed into a machine, where the platelets are separated. Then, the donor’s red blood cells and plasma are returned to the donor.
Because the body replaces those platelets very quickly, people can donate platelets every two weeks, as opposed to donating whole blood every 56 days, Osborne said.
But because part of the donor’s blood is returned to them, the process to donate can take up to two hours to complete.
“It’s an elite group of people who do it,” because of the time commitment, Osborne said.
Albright said he doesn’t mind the time it takes. “It’s a good time to catch up on emails and do some reading,” he said.
And why does he do it?
“Because they need it,” he says simply at first.
Then, after a little more thought, he continued: “It’s just for the sense of community…. Its not hard. It’s just something I can do. You just lay there, and it doesn’t take too much time.”
Albright complimented the staff of the Somerset center, saying that they are professional and well trained, and that they seem to care.
“I think this is one of the better blood centers,” he said. “I’ve been to several, and I think this is better the rest.”
