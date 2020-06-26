A Somerset man has pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of producing child pornography.
Bradley D. Hall, 38, submitted the plea agreement last week. As part of the deal, the United States will dismiss two counts of distribution of child pornography.
In court documents, Hall admits that he was the administrator of a Kik messenger group which focused on child exploitation. In September of last year he began a conversation with someone via that group. That person turned out to be an FBI Online Covert Employee.
To the FBI employee, Hall sent several videos of himself and a minor performing a sexual act. Hall also admitted that he live streamed a video of himself and a minor engaged in sexual activity.
Hall is facing between 15 and 30 years and a fine of $250,000. He also has agreed to pay restitution to the minor.
Sentencing is scheduled for October 27. Hall remains lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.