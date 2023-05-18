A Somerset man charged with possessing child pornography pleaded guilty in Pulaski County Circuit Court on Thursday, agreeing to serve a total of 10 years in jail if the agreement is accepted.
James Joseph Stagg, 43, was facing a total of 52 counts – 35 counts of Possessing Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor Under 12, and 17 counts of Distribution of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor Under 12.
Through the deal with the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office, Stagg pleaded guilty to two counts of the possession charge, with all 35 possession counts merged into those two counts.
The Commonwealth agreed to drop the remaining charges.
For the two counts Stagg pleaded guilty to, he agreed to serve five years each, consecutively for a total of 10 years.
Circuit Judge Eddy Montgomery scheduled his sentencing for July 20.
Stagg was first charged in October, 2021 after an investigation by the Kentucky State Police’s Electronic Crime Branch.
Documents indicate that KSP received a tip about Stagg, and stated that through an investigation the department determined that Stagg had distributed sexually explicit images online.
KSP found executed a search warrant at his residence.
During that search, KSP seized equipment it says was used to facilitate the crime. That equipment was taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.
Stagg is currently lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.