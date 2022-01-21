Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton has announced that an investigation by the Cyber Crimes division of the Attorney General’s Office has resulted in conviction for all 11 counts of an indictment brought against a Somerset man.
Bryceton Wayne Prater, 23, of Somerset pled guilty Thursday in Pulaski Circuit Court to 10 counts of Possession or Viewing Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor and one count of Distribution of Sexual Performance by a Minor.
According to Dalton, the AG’s office was alerted last July to an IP (Internet Protocol) address in Pulaski County that had several downloads of child pornography through the Bit Torrent Network. The prosecutor noted that Bit Torrent is a peer-to-peer file sharing program which can be utilized for the distribution of disturbing and often illegal images and videos. Based on this information, the AG’s office received a search warrant for the physical address associated with the IP address.
On October 13, 2021, Dalton said, the AG’s office executed that search warrant at a residence on Highway 192. Prater was interviewed and admitted to using peer-to-peer file sharing but denied downloading child pornography. A computer associated with Prater was seized along with other electronic devices. On the laptop, according to Dalton, over 100 images of child pornography were found. In a later search of an SD memory card also seized, over 900 additional images were found. The ages of the children ranged from under 18 to under 12, according to Dalton, who added that under Kentucky law, the possession of multiple images creates a presumption that the images were held for distribution.
Dalton noted that while there was no indication that Prater had created the images, their downloading would have made them potentially available for other people using that same file sharing network. He added that "the downloading of these images makes victims of these exploited children for as long as they are on the internet."
The prosecutor is recommending Prater serve eight years in prison. Prater would also be a lifetime registrant on the sex offender registry following his release from custody.
Prater's sentencing has been scheduled for March 3, until which time he has been ordered to remain in custody without bond.
Dalton thanked Attorney General Daniel Cameron and his team at the Cyber Crimes division for their efforts in this case. He also stated that this case shows the danger presented by illegal use of peer-to-peer network programs.
