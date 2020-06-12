A Somerset man has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges stemming from an October 2018 incident involving children left alone in a car.
Wade Austin Keeney, 40, entered the not guilty plea in Pulaski Circuit Court on June 4 to two counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment, two counts of Abandonment of a Minor and Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
A Pulaski County grand jury indicted Keeney on those charges last October — nearly a year after Somerset Police officers were dispatched to check on two toddlers left alone inside a Ford Focus parked at Lowes on October 22, 2018. Upon arrival, they found the children in the car's backseat. The vehicle was reportedly locked with the windows cracked.
The officers ultimately made contact with Keeney, who allegedly smelled of alcohol. According to his Keeney's arrest citation, the officers also found a pill bottle with Clozapine in his pocket as well as multiple pill bottles inside the vehicle which "were easily accessible for the juveniles to get to them."
Keeney allegedly admitted to driving the vehicle and told officers he left his wife's children in the car while he went into the store.
To explain the time gap between indictment and arraignment, Keeney was convicted in March 2019 of second-degree Burglary and is currently serving a five-year sentence at the Roederer Assessment Center near LaGrange. He will be eligible for parole next April 1.
In the pending case, Keeney is next scheduled for a pretrial conference on July 16.
