A Somerset man has pleaded not guilty to a charge that he has abused a child.
Harry Arthur Smalley Jr., 44, was indicted by a Pulaski County grand jury last month on one count of first-degree Criminal Abuse (child 12 or under) stemming from an October 18 incident investigated by the Kentucky State Police.
Smalley pleaded not guilty to the charge on March 19 during his arraignment in Pulaski Circuit Court. A pretrial conference has been scheduled for May 21.
At press time, Smalley remained lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 surety bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.