A Somerset man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in jail on a range of charges from sexual abuse to burglary to stealing vehicles.
Tyler B. Stewart, 22, was sentenced after having agreed to a plea deal in April.
He was involved in five separate cases, with each case having its own sentencing arrangements.
The first case included Unlawful Transaction with a Minor (Victim Under 16) (Illegal Sex Act); Use of a Minor Under 16 in a Sex Performance; Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Minor (Victim Under 16); Use of an Electronic Communication to Entice a Minor Into a Sex Act; Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance of a Minor; Distribution of Obscene Material to a Minor; Sexual Misconduct; and second-degree Sexual Abuse.
The first two charges in that case carry a sentence of 10 years each, with the others being 1-year sentences. All sentences are to run concurrently for a total of 10 years.
The first two charges also are considered to be violent offenses, meaning the defendant must serve at least 85% of the sentence before being considered for parole.
The second case involves four charges of Burglary and four charges of Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, for a total of five years.
The final three cases have a total sentence of five years.
In those cases, Stewart pleaded guilty to the theft of a Jeep, the theft of a golf cart, Burglary and Unlawful Transaction with a Minor by giving a minor drugs.
The separate sentences (10 years, five years and five years) will run consecutively, for a total of 20 years.
Stewart will be required to serve five years of conditional discharge upon release from jail, and will be on the Sex Offender Registry for the rest of his life.
While in Pulaski Circuit Court Thursday, Stewart opted not to make a statement in front of Judge Teresa Whitaker.
