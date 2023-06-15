A Somerset man has been sentenced in federal court on Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.
Eligah Roscoe Cooper, 25, submitted a plea agreement in the case last October. He was sentenced to 60 months (five years) with credit for time served.
Upon release from prison, Cooper will be on supervision for a term of five years.
In his plea agreement, Cooper admitted to having sold fentanyl to an informant in April 2022, after which his residence was searched by law enforcement.
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found around 56 grams of a substance containing fentanyl. Deputies also reportedly found the money from the informant’s transaction as well.
