Russell Turner of Somerset couldn’t believe what happened after making his usual stop at his local convenience store. He purchased his Kentucky Lottery tickets as he normally does, only this time he walked away a $2,000,000 winner.
“I thought I was having a heart attack,” Turner told lottery officials.
Turner stops at West 80 Shell on West Highway 80 in Somerset every morning before work to get breakfast and buy his lottery tickets. Tuesday morning was no different.
Turner says he will usually purchase one ticket at a time and quits playing once he wins something. He eventually ended up buying the last two $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler Scratch-off tickets on the roll. Turner then noticed the clerk putting in a new pack, so he continued to buy a few more. It was the fourth ticket in the pack that changed everything.
Since he was in a hurry to get to work at Waste Connections, Inc., he didn’t scratch off the numbers but instead scratched the ticket’s barcode and scanned it to see if it was a winner.
“I saw the biggest number I’d ever seen in my life. I started shaking and screaming,” Turner said.
He eventually scratched off the ticket to see where he had won. On the second spot in the first row, he matched the number 59. Located below was the game’s $2,000,000 top prize.
The Pulaski County man made the drive to lottery headquarters later that day, walking away with a check for $1,236,820, after taxes. He chose to take the lump sum cash payment of $1,742,000.
“I’m a single dad so I can really use the money,” Turner said. He also told lottery officials he plans to buy his dream car, a Hellcat.
West 80 Shell will receive a $17,420 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
