With questions about the City of Somerset’s wastewater treatment facility continuing to be raised — and, more specifically, how it may affect the city’s drinking water, Mayor Alan Keck issued Thursday a more thorough statement on the city’s position that the drinking water was safe.
However, the host of a local podcast that brought up those questions in early April is refusing to accept Keck’s explanations and assurances.
The issue was brought up in the last Somerset City Council meeting, where Keck took part of the meeting to make a statement that the drinking water was safe.
He also addressed the questions surround the city’s intake of leachate into its wastewater treatment facility at Pitman Creek.
Leachate from landfills is a liquid that has percolated through the solids present at those landfills. The city announced back in May 2021 that it was accepting the leachate because the city is paid to process that liquid, meaning it was a money-making venture that has reportedly generated $200,000 in a year.
Part of that funding was needed, Keck said in 2021, to help keep wastewater rates low as well as to help raise money needed to fix issues with the wastewater plant that showed up in a 2016 agreed order between the city and the State of Kentucky.
The Commonwealth Journal reported in May 2021 that the Energy and Environment Cabinet outlined 14 violations with the wastewater plant’s output, taking place between June 2016 and October 2017, during former mayor Eddie Girdler’s administration.
Those violations included multiple instances of the plant’s output of ammonia nitrogen, E. Coli, carbonaceous biochemical oxygen demand, whole effluent toxicity and suspended solids percentages that failed to comply with Kentucky Administrative Regulations.
Since then, Keck said the city has been working with the state to both reduce the amount of “suspended solids” and to budget the funding to make the repairs to the treatment plant.
On Thursday, Keck followed up by issuing a more detailed statement about the water quality issue.
In it, he gave the timeline for the wastewater plant’s new dewatering system.
“Our dewatering system is almost fully designed and will go out for bid this summer. The hopeful completion date is the following summer. In the interim, we have outsourced removal of solids to help alleviate these issues,” Keck said.
When asked by the Commonwealth Journal how the removal is outsourced, Keck replied that an outside company will be brought in that will have portable equipment. That equipment will allow them to remove the solids from the plant's output.
He said the city began getting quotes on March 15 from companies to do this, and while it will cost the city, it is "important to do until the final solution is finished."
Keck went on to say that Somerset is borrowing up to $4.5 million to fix the plant and will likely spend around $8 million, “all on problems that were created nearly six years ago,” Keck said. “Those problems are thankfully now being addressed by our administration and have no impact on our ability to accept and treat leachate. We will continue to accept leachate at the Pitman Creek WWTP at the levels the state approves us to treat it, and by the guidelines the state sets for us. We are doing so in a safe manner. Public safety is our top priority, and we would never knowingly do anything to put our residents at risk.”
However, Keck’s assertion that the wastewater plant can safely treat leachate doesn’t sit well with Darlene Price, the host of the Truth or Politics podcast which posted a two-part series on the concerns of the safety of the water within Lake Cumberland.
In that series, “What Really Lies Beneath,” McCreary County resident Price and her group claim that not only does the wastewater plant continue to be out of compliance with the amount of dangerous particles that are being released into Pitman Creek, the processing of leachate only adds to concerns.
Price says that landfills like the ones in which the city is accepting the leachate from accept industrial and demolition waste that contain chemicals like hexavalent chromium, known as C-6 or CR(VI), in which the website for the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) says is known to cause cancer. It’s also known to target the respiratory system, kidney, liver, skin and eyes of those people who have been exposed to it.
OSHA says that workplace exposures to CR(VI) usually happen to people in the fields of welding or “hot work” on stainless steel, those using pigments, spray paints and coatings, and those operating chrome plating baths.
Most of OSHA’s standards for protecting workers concern air-based exposure; proper ventilation; and how to protect from gases, vapors and fumes.
Another of the chemicals Price said she was concerned about was Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), also known as C-8.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says PFOA is a byproduct in producing chemicals used to make coatings and products that resist heat, oil and grease.
The CDC says that the PFOA doesn’t break down in the environment and the most likely way people are exposed to it is by drinking contaminated water sources, although workers in the perfluorochemical industry can be exposed to greater amounts of it than the general population.
“The human health effects from exposure to low environmental levels of PFOA are unknown,” the CDC states. “PFOA can remain in the body for long periods of time. In laboratory animals given large amounts, PFOA can affect growth and development, reproduction, and injure the liver.”
Price says that while her concern is locally here for Lake Cumberland, the state’s response to Somerset’s wastewater treatment plant issues indicates a larger, statewide problem.
Price claims Diana Robertson, with the Kentucky Department for Environmental Quality, stated that the state doesn’t test for items like fluorocarbons, “‘because there are no standards and we’re not required to test,’” Price quoted Roberts as saying.
“First off, she’s wrong. There are standards, they’re literally posted – the federal EPA posts them. … The federal EPA then assumed very stupidly that these states would pass laws about this. The state of Kentucky has not.”
She continued, “They think their out is, there’s no federal law coming in here making us do this, and our state legislature hasn’t passed any law either. Both are correct. However, I need a law to tell you not to poison the water and poison people with hexavalent chromium and C-8? That’s just crazy.”
Price went on to say that independent groups have come in to test the lakes, rivers and streams of Kentucky, and one of those groups said that 67 percent of all bodies of water are contaminated with fluorocarbons.
However, Keck states that those chemicals aren’t present in Pitman Creek.
“Veiled concerns about hexavalent chromium, a harmful chemical, in Pitman Creek’s output are ... invalid. Hexavalent chromium levels have been so low when tested at Pitman Creek during the last three years that they do not even meet the minimum state recordable limit,” Keck said.
That would seem to indicate that the state – or at least the city – is testing for hexavalent chromium.
Price disputed that, reiterating there is no testing for these chemicals. “No one, not the WWTP (Pittman Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant) nor Frankfort, is testing Pitman Creek for these deadly toxins and heavy metals. This was so stated in an e-mail dated November 10, 2021, from Robertson to Dana Whitis ... ‘As follow-up to an earlier conversation, there are currently no federal or state wastewater standards/limits for PFOAs (C-8), PFOS OR PFAS. As a result, waste water treatment plants in Kentucky are not routinely sampling for those parameters. I wouldn’t expect to see sampling of industrial user discharges for those parameters either as there are no applicable limits.’
“In answers to open records requests from Truth or Politics to the WWTP, they could produce no (ZERO) documents that they are in fact testing for these deadly toxins (PFOAs (C-8), PFOS OR PFAS) in their effluent that runs into Pitman Creek.”
Keck stated that all outflow to Pitman Creek is monitored daily according to state guidelines.
“We have done that throughout this process — before and after accepting leachate — and will continue to do so. Pitman Creek has dozens of other output sources. It was designated as an impaired waterway by the EPA in 2008 — well before the challenges at our WWTP began — due to several factors, including farm animals, industrial output and municipal point discharge. When tested, E. coli is present up and downstream at varying levels. As a reminder, the Pitman Creek WWTP is just one of many sources of output in Pitman Creek. Many of those sources are not regulated like ours,” Keck said.
Price is also concerned about the placement of the wastewater treatment plant, pointing out that Pittman Creek, the creek in which the plant’s discharge is let out into, flows into Lake Cumberland upstream of the Waitsboro water treatment facility’s intake, meaning the city’s water plant is downstream of its wastewater plant.
Keck addressed that concern during a Facebook Live session Thursday evening, in which he said that state regulations require water intakes to be at least five miles away from sewer plant discharge.
