Somerset City Council heard from a candidate concerned about conditions for EMS workers and passed a pair of resolutions concerning an area resources website and the possible end of the Teresa Avenue saga.
The candidate was Alex Pence, who will face Mayor Alan Keck and former Mayor Eddie Girdler in the upcoming Primary Election.
With three candidates, the two who receive the most votes will continue on to the November General Election.
Pence addressed the council during the Citizens Comments section of the meeting, pointing out that tourist season is almost here.
“According to the city’s website on the EMS site, it says we provide care for a local population of around 65,000 year-round and upward of 750,000 in the summer months.”
His concern, he said, is that EMS is struggling to care for the 65,000 people. He pointed to a wreck that took place a few months ago which required multiple ambulances, but among the EMS personnel on hand only one paramedic was available.
Pence said a volunteer with the Shopville-Stab Fire Department who was on the scene is also a licensed paramedic had to jump in and assist with life-saving care.
Adding in spring and fall visitors to the estimated 750,000 summer visitors, Pence said it was safe to assume Pulaski could see close to a million tourists.
If EMS has difficulty covering the area when there is 65,000 people, “How are they going support the additional million that may come over the coming year?” Pence asked.
He also compared the pay of Pulaski’s EMS worker to three other Kentucky counties and noted that Pulaski’s was the lowest.
He spoke out Monday, he said, to put pressure on the council to look into the issue.
“I don’t necessarily want a big response from any of you all tonight because, to be quite frank, it’s hard to have a very productive conversation in this forum in a lot of ways, but I hope and wish to see all of you all in future meetings to discuss this, and future issues,” he said.
In the business portion of the meeting, council members voted in favor of providing funding up to $10,000 for a website to help connect those in need with the programs that can help them.
Council heard in March from Aaron Poynter representing KARES (Kentucky Area Resources) a program that has already been implemented in three counties.
Poynter said KARES would be a sort of one stop shop for resources that could be searched for in each county.
He said there is a need for this kind of service because although there are plenty of groups out there that can help, often times the people who need them don’t know about them and don’t know where to look for them.
Keck said that building the website would be funded by the state, but the $10,000 would be used to maintain the site.
The city would also be willing to partner with other entities, so the city may not have to provide the full $10,000, but would if not other partners step forward, he said.
Keck added that one entity that may want to assist is the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA).
While the council members approved the action unanimously, Jim Mitchell voted in favor with the stipulation that they find out more information about the program.
Keck said he would invite Poynter to come back and answer further questions from council members in the future.
Also at Monday’s meeting, council members passed what they hoped to be the final resolution concerning residents on Teresa Avenue and whether they belong to Somerset or Ferguson.
Due to conflicting maps submitted by the City of Somerset and the City of Ferguson to the state back in the 1980s, the area was apparently claimed by both municipalities.
Since that time, the residents of that street had considered themselves to be in Somerset. They had paid Somerset taxes and voted in Somerset elections.
The discrepancy wasn’t found until a few months ago, when some residents found themselves paying insurance premiums based on living in Ferguson. The state required a resolution from Ferguson releasing its claim to the area, as well as a resolution from Somerset stating it accepted the area in it’s boarders.
On Monday, Somerset City Attorney John Adams said the final version of Somerset’s resolution should resolve the problem.
“The residents may still have some issues in that an insurance company may bill them for being in Ferguson because the insurance company downloaded its map at a certain time. We’re just going to have to work these out. But in terms of voting and real estate taxes, I think it will be okay,” Adams said.
