Among the candidates that were invited to answer questions during Tuesday’s Candidate Forum, held by the Somerset Junior Woman’s Club at the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center, were the men running for mayor for the City of Somerset.
Two of those three candidates turned up – incumbent Alan Keck and Alex Pence. Former mayor and current candidate Eddie Girdler wasn’t there, a fact that was called out by Pence.
“There’s three mayor candidates, but if you see there’s only two of us standing up here,” Pence told the crowd. “I have a problem with that, because, to me, one of the most important things is the people that you represent. … How can you represent your people if you refuse to talk to them?”
On Wednesday, the Commonwealth Journal contacted Girdler and gave him an opportunity to answer the same questions presented to Keck and Pence during the forum. Girdler apologized for not being there Tuesday evening.
“I apologize, but I was just unable to make that meeting,” Girdler said.
The first question posed to the candidates was “What are your main goals if elected?”
Pence picked up from his introductory comments, saying the person leading needs to communicate with the community.
“In the [mayor’s] office, you see and hear things, and know things, that a lot of the public can’t see, hear and know just because you’re in meetings,” he said.
Pence said it’s easy to get “into the zone” and learn something, and forget to tell others what you know. “It’s good to make sure you get that communication out to the public,” he said.
He also indicated that he was concerned about employees in some city departments were being underpaid.
“I know its easy to just be like, ‘Hey, pay people more.’ Just like money growing on trees. But that’s a severe problem,” Pence said.
Keck’s intent if re-elected is to continue the momentum that his administration has built over the past four years, in both economic development and revitalization.
“The number one goal of any executive office holder, in my opinion, is public safety, so we’re going to continue to invest at a high level in those who serve us,” Keck said.
He stated that he had added more than $1 million each to the budgets of the police and EMS, as well as “hundreds of thousands of dollars” to the fire department budget.
Secondly, Keck said he wanted to invest in sports tourism. “This is an incredible county full of great athletes. Young people that want to learn to be teammates, want to get out there and play ball. We want to continue to invest in facilities that will be world class for our residents, but also will be a draw regionally,” Keck said.
Girdler, speaking the day after the forum, said his number one goal would be to stop accepting landfill leachate at the city’s wastewater treatment facility. “I think that’s the first priority that anybody should have,” he said.
His second priority: “I think we have a large homeless situation that’s getting increasingly more difficult to deal with. … I have developed a plan to deal with the homelessness and add affordable housing in the immediate future because I don’t think it can wait much longer.”
And Girdler’s third priority: “I think that the restaurants and bars are very responsible and do a very admirable job of providing good service in accordance with all the regulations. One of the things I think we need to do is make all public places alcohol-free. That will include city streets or city properties.”
The second question asked at the forum was one in which both Keck and Pence labeled loaded: “What are your plans for the younger people, as in teenagers, to keep them out of trouble?
Rather than imply teens were getting into trouble, Keck responded that he wanted to find a way to prevent young people from leaving the area in a “brain drain.”
“So often we have folks that will leave our community. They’ll go off for technical training or go to college, and they never make it home. We want to continue to invest in opportunities for them that will give them a chance to come home and not just get a job but to have a career,” Keck said.
He also added that the city has done a lot to cultivate a sense of community by creating the downtown outdoor festivals and food festivals. Those, he said, were family-friendly events that see a wide diversity and range of ages attend.
Pence agreed that the city’s festivals could be expanded upon, but also discussed having youth-oriented programs.
“One thing I’ve talked about – not just teenagers but youth in general – there do need to be more things around here. You can do overnight leadership camps. I remember when I was younger, probably preteen, there was a police camp, Somerset Police Department hosted a camp, and it was amazing. They went into physical activities, they interacted with kids, and that’s amazing. We need more interaction between the government and the youth. We need to include more programs.”
Girdler responded that he saw a need to help youth by addressing the number of drugs in the community.
“Somerset also has a drug problem, and we need to make certain that we provide opportunities that will keep them actively involved, motivated to not only attend church but to be active in their community,” Girdler said.
He said that something he had proposed in his last term in the office was a sports complex with gyms. “That’s great for basketball, volleyball, all different types of youth activities. It includes a fitness center overlooking that for their parents. … We just need to be aggressive and realize that many communities in our state have sports complexes with major gyms.”
With the mayoral race being nonpartisan, all three candidates will be on the ballot for May 17th’s primary. The two who get the most votes will advance to the General Election in November.
