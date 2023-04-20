Two Somerset men were arrested Thursday morning by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office after a traffic stop.
Jimmie Allen Hafley, 52, and Gerald Clyde Bruner, 51, were taken into custody on drug-related charges.
Both Hafley and Bruner were charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Greater Than 2 Grams of Methamphetamine).
Hafley was additionally charged with Speeding Over 25 MPH, Careless Driving and Failure To Use or Improper Signal.
Bruner was additionally charged with Buying/Possessing Drug Paraphernalia.
According to PCSO, its Narcotics Division and the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force were on Ky. 461 conducting surveillance when Detective Tan Hudson observed a white Ford passenger car traveling southbound at a high rate of speed.
Hudson conducted a traffic stop on Barnesburg Road, where he was joined by Detective Lieutenant Daryl Kegley, Detective Trent Massey, and an agent with the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force.
Detective Massey deployed his K9 Leo, who indicated the presence of suspected drugs in the vehicle.
Detectives conducted a search of the vehicle where they stated they located a black garbage bag in the passenger floorboard that contained two large zip lock baggies of suspected methamphetamine.
Detectives then searched the occupants of the vehicle. They reported that the passenger, identified as Bruner, had a bag containing suspected methamphetamine.
A search of the driver, identified as Hafley, turned up another baggie of suspected methamphetamine, according to PCSO
Both men were transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center.
The total approximated weight of the seized methamphetamine was 796.7 grams, PCSO stated.
The Pulaski County Narcotics Division was assisted by the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force and Deputy Noah Wesley.
“The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to making this community a safer environment for the citizens of Pulaski County,” Sheriff Bobby Jones said. “I think we are proving our commitment to this endeavor through our exhaustive efforts to shut down the flow of illegal drugs into our county. The hope is drug traffickers will see this commitment and be discouraged from moving drugs into this community.”
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only, and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
