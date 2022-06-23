Two Somerset men have been charged with federal drug offenses in U.S. District Court in London.
Wesley Aaron Calhoun and Dennie A. Smith were each charged with Conspiracy to Distribute 550 Grams of a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine.
Additionally, Calhoun was issued a second charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Offense, and being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Calhoun is currently lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. His arraignment is scheduled for this afternoon.
Court records do not indicate the location of Smith.
According to a court complaint recorded by DEA Task Force Officer Hunter Nelson, the charges stem from an investigation in which Calhoun and Smith were under surveillance by FBI Task Force Officers.
On May 16, officers observed the two men meeting at a North U.S. 27 gas station parking lot in Pulaski. Smith was driving a white 2005 Dodge pickup, while Calhoun was driving a gray Dodge Charger.
After both men pulled out of the parking lot, officers followed Smith’s vehicle as he drove north on U.S. 27. Smith stopped at the Fayette Mall in Lexington.
Calhoun’s vehicle, which had been last seen driving on Ky. 70, was observed meeting with Smith’s vehicle in the parking lot of the mall. The two vehicles then went to a Lexington residence, where Calhoun was observed carrying a black backpack and entering the residence with the another man.
Upon leaving the residence, Calhoun was seen with both the backpack and a cardboard box. Calhoun placed the box in the bed of Smith’s truck.
Around 9:08 that evening, a Kentucky State Police officer conducted a traffic stop on Smith’s vehicle five miles north of Lancaster, where the officer reportedly found a cardboard box in the truck bed containing approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine.
On June 6, agents including Nelson showed up at Calhoun’s residence to conduct a “non-custodial interview” with Calhoun, meaning he was informed he could stop the interview at any time and ask agents to leave his residence.
According to the complaint, Calhoun told agents that he had purchased 5 kilograms of meth at the Lexington residence, and the supplier had fronted him an additional 5 kilos, making a total of 10 kilograms he received.
The court documents state that agents asked if there were any drugs currently in Calhoun’s residence, “and Calhoun advised that there was a pound of methamphetamine beside (Nelson’s) right foot.”
Calhoun then reportedly picked up a green backpack and handed it to Nelson, who was told to look inside.
Agents found around 1 pound of suspected meth. Calhoun then said he had more in a storage unit. He took agents to the storage unit, where they found Ziploc bags with meth, as well as eight firearms.
The group returned to Calhoun’s residence, where agents were told by Calhoun that there was $12,000 to $15,000 in a safe.
Agents said that Calhoun signed a consent waiver to search the residence.
Calhoun then opened the safe for agents, where there was less than $5,000 there. When asked where the rest of the money was Calhoun said his wife had taken the money out.
“Calhoun texted his wife on his own free will and asked her to come to the house and bring the ten thousand dollars [sic] with her that she got out of the safe,” Nelson’s complaint stated. “Approximately five to 10 minutes later, Calhoun’s wife brought a bundle of U.S. currency to the house and handed it to [Nelson].” There was $13,900 in that bundle, he said.
Both Smith and Calhoun are facing up to life in prison if convicted of their charges.
Readers are reminded that an indictment is an accusation only, and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
