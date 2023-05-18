In the heart of downtown Somerset sits one of the oldest churches in the city — Somerset First Methodist Church. While many are familiar with the church, not everyone knows the work they do to help the community.
For the last eight years, God’s Food Pantry has helped to provide food for Wednesday Night Fellowship. However, the church provides the location and the labor, and, as Brenda Russell of God’s Food Pantry says, “the love.”
“Even through the pandemic, they persevered and continued when everyone else closed their doors,” she said in a press release.
COVID was tough for a lot of people and many didn’t make it out alive. With tough restrictions to follow, many non-profits couldn’t perform their necessary duties, but Somerset First Methodist pushed forward and was able to serve around 300 meals a week throughout the pandemic.
Mike Girdler is a Methodist lay speaker for the church, though he wears many hats, he says. Girdler has been with the fellowship since the beginning when the late Henry Hole founded the initiative.
Girdler speaks for about 15 minutes every Wednesday, or sometimes they’ll have a guest speaker. They aim to provide local people someone that can help them.
Initially, the program was just for church goers, particularly men who worked in the church.
“You had two old guys in the kitchen, sometimes starting at 6 in the morning making 400 cookies,” said Girdler.
However, as numbers started to dwindle, they decided to open up meals to anyone in the community. With the main focus being on food and housing insecure people, Wednesday Night Fellowship became the best way to get a free meal for those in need.
The team also helps with From the Heart’s potluck on Thursday nights. With Cornerstone Baptist Church’s Tuesday Soup service, the Methodist Church’s Wednesday Night Fellowship, From the Heart’s potluck, and Help the Homeless Friday Night Feast, there are many options to help people in need.
Protea Behavioral Health Counseling also provides volunteers and connects people struggling with addiction or battling mental health issues with professionals and people who can listen to them.
“If you look at it altogether, a lot of people from different organizations are coming together to help those in need,” said Girdler. “And with inflation and financial things going on, we’ve got a lot of people that are stressed.”
Girdler says stress is a key problem for Somerset’s needy.
“There’s a fear of checks being cut off,” said Girdler. “That affects me personally. I’m in my seventies. I’m a military retiree… the bottom line is, if the government decides not to pay the military because they don’t have the money, I’m broke… there are a lot of homeless veterans in Pulaski County.”
Girdler went on to talk about several people who came who are living on $900 a month and have several grandchildren they take care of. People like that are dependent on these meals to keep afloat.
“So we have people that have low income,” he said. “That’s who we serve.”
Girdler, despite some of the fear he had for the coming years, was beyond thankful for the groups that are forming to help people. He said others in the community, who are not housing or food insecure, or “food fearful” as he put it, just need to reach out to their fellow man.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.