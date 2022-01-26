Alex Pence is a newcomer to the Somerset mayor’s race, throwing his hat into the ring in a year that sees both incumbent Alan Keck and former mayor Eddie Girdler duking it out with him.
So, why has the 30-year-old Somerset native decided to challenge for the seat?
Pence said it wasn’t for any politically-motivated reason other than a simple interest in politics itself.
“I’ve always been interested in politics,” he said. “It’s just kind of been a side passion of mine. My dad is a retired police officer from Somerset (Police Department). My mom’s a retired teacher from Somerset (Independent). My brother is a paramedic and volunteer fire fighter, so my whole life has been service related. I’ve grown up being taught you need to help people.”
Pence is a 2010 graduate of Somerset High School and a retired member of the United States Air Force. He currently serves in the Kentucky Air National Guard, but says his contract will be up in November, meaning that he is in no danger of being deployed should he be elected to the position.
He said he has only just recently moved back to Somerset after being away for a decade with the military, where he was at one time deployed.
Other than that, Pence said he currently has no other job, and he spends his spare time helping friends fix up houses.
He admits that his decision to run for office came as a surprise to some, but said that things just lined up to where he could afford to do so.
Likewise, he said he’s been asked why his first foray into politics was to go straight for the mayor’s office rather than try for a seat on the City Council.
His answer? Ambition.
“I would say I’m a very ambitious person. I don’t really like to test the waters, so to speak. I just jump in and go for it. A lot of people might say it’s naive or way too ambitious, but if you don’t try, the answer’s always no,” He said.
He says he is currently working on a platform which he plans to release later, but he did share some insights into a few of the aspects of Somerset he would like to see improved.
One was the current workforce shortage he sees in the city.
“It’s not that there aren’t people to work,” he said. “It’s the pandemic, and with inflation and how a lot of things are – you can blame how low the pay is, various things like that – but that’s something I think is important to work on, because I don’t think COVID’s going anywhere.”
He said he also seeks a specific type of improvement to the city’s downtown festivals.
“I really like the downtown festivals, I think Keck has done a really good job with that. But I think you can always look to improve things,” he said.
One of those ways is to add more activities for children, such as having face painting or balloon animals, he said.
Beyond that, he said he welcomes the competition from Keck and Girdler.
But more importantly, he said he welcomes the city’s voters to get out to make their voices heard.
“Everybody who can and is willing to go vote, vote. That’s the most important thing, is voter turnout, whether they vote for me or Mr. Girdler or Mr. Keck. The more people the better.”
All three candidates will square off in the primary election, with the top two vote-getters moving on to the General Election in November.
Because city elections are non-partisan, candidates are not listed under “Republican” or “Democrat” parties, but rather, all candidates face each other equally. Pence will appear on the ballot with his full name of Alexander Pence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.