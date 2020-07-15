A veteran officer with the Somerset Police Department will be working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation through a new partnership SPD announced Wednesday.
Detective Justin Creech has been assigned to the Southeastern Kentucky FBI Task Force as a part-time officer. The assignment also includes a partnership with the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.
The detective was deputized July 8 under Title 21 of the United States Code, giving him authority to investigate, assist and prosecute offenders at the federal level. Though he will remain a Somerset Police Department employee, this additional part-time assignment allows SPD greater access to information and resources to combat federal crimes in the area.
Somerset Police Chief William Hunt said this is a needed alliance that will make investigating, arresting, and ultimately prosecuting federal cases in this area more effective through a stronger partnership between local and federal law enforcement.
“Together we are stronger than we are alone,” Hunt said. “Our community will benefit from this partnership; it is a win for the citizens of all jurisdictions involved.”
Creech has been a Somerset Police employee for 11 years — nine of them in patrol, and two in the criminal investigation department. He has experience as a field training officer, a member of the High Risk Warrant Team and a member of the Pulaski County Major Crimes Task Force.
