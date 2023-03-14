Somerset is ready for its close-up.
The City of Somerset announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that a new television film, "Christmas at the Amish Bakery," is currently filming in the area and is looking for extras.
"Crews are filming in various locations in the community through March 23, and they're looking for extras!" read the post, which continued that anyone interested in participating as an extra for "Christmas at the Amish Bakery," should e-mail KyMovies23@gmail.com to the attention of Virginia Bryant as soon as possible, and include your availability and a current photo, not necessarily a professional one.
"Be sure to follow See Somerset for more details about the movie as they're able to be released," read the post.
The "See Somerset" Facebook page for Somerset tourism also promoted the filming on its page, saying, "We are thrilled to announce a film is being made in our community — but until it is wrapped, mum's the word on the details. It's exciting to watch the project unfold! Grab your (popcorn) and stay tuned for the full story."
However, Leslie Ikerd, Director of Tourism for the City of Somerset, was able to give the Commonwealth Journal some information about the project — including that yes, if anyone saw an old-fashioned buggy on the streets of downtown Somerset recently, that was part of the filming.
"There is a film crew that's here that our tourism office has been working with since November," said Ikerd. "Michelle Allen (Executive Director of the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention & Visitors Bureau) has partnered with us too, just to help scout locations out.
"They put us in consideration to look at filming something here, and that evolved into them coming in February and saying, 'We're ready,'" added Ikerd, who noted that the film is expected to be produced for the Lifetime channel.
The city is trying not to share too much until production is done and the time is right, noted Ikerd, but the city is gathering information on each local filming site and plans on releasing more information later.
"In the meantime, they came back and said, 'We need the community's help, we would love to get them involved. We need extras on some of the shots that we're making in the next week,'" said Ikerd. "So I reached out to the (Somerset-Pulaski County) Chamber of Commerce, and I reached out to (Somerset Community College). ... We've put it out to the community because the extras are needed, and so I think that kind let the cat out of the bag a little bit."
Southcentral Kentucky is seeing its share of attention from the television film industry as of late, with a project called "Christmas in Kentucky" for Great American Family filming in nearby Stanford back during the holiday season.
This is no accident, noted Ikerd, who said that incentives states offer companies to make it cheaper to film there, typically in the form of tax considerations, are making Kentucky a popular place to make movie magic these days.
"Previously the state of Kentucky had a film incentive, and when the past administration came in, the governor's office, they had gotten rid of the film incentive," said Ikerd. She noted that tourism professionals in Kentucky had lobbied to have film companies come to this area with the Kentucky Film Association.
"Through that process, a lot of the communities that were already working in the film industry prior to the incentive being taken away, they had built relationships," said Ikerd. "Fast forward to now, the film incentive has been brought back, and so it's the first time in five years that that's been available, so it's probably put a real big spotlight on Kentucky.
"Now we have one of the largest incentive plans, and so that's made all eyes look at Kentucky," she added. "I think film companies are eager to explore Kentucky. They think it's a great state. It's got four seasons. Kentuckians are very hospitable and welcoming. It's just the ideal partnership."
The trade-off is beneficial for the community as well, noted Ikerd.
"At the end of the day, they spend a lot of money on different locations and they invest in local catering, and there are just different things that (make) an economic impact that's going to be left behind," she said. "If they're received well here and feel happy here, I have great confidence they'll continue to make more and more movies here in Somerset."
