Somerset and Pulaski County will be receiving $75,000 as part of a large-scale state investment in tourism.
The announcement was made earlier this week by state government officials that 103 tourism and destination marketing organizations in 88 Kentucky counties will receive a total of $5.3 million in funding.
The money comes from federal grants applied for and received by the state and distributed via Kentucky’s Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet.
Somerset-Pulaski County is part of the “Southern Kentucky Vacations” region, one of nine tourism regions to support marketing and promotion in those areas. A total of $678,624 is being allocated to those regions, which also include names like “Bourbon, Horses and History,” “Daniel Boone Country,” “Northern Kentucky River,” “Western Waterlands,” “Bluegrass, Horses, Bourbon and Boone,” “Caves, Lakes and Corvettes,” “Kentucky Appalachians,” and “Bluegrass, Blues and BBQ.”
Specifically, the “Southern Kentucky Vacations” region is being allocated a figure of $194,554.
“This recovery money provides a leg up for the smaller communities that often don’t have the competitive advantage,” said Erin Carrico, executive director of the Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau and regional chair of Kentucky Western Waterlands.
Michelle Allen, Executive Director of the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention and Visitors Bureau, explained that the region includes 10 counties: Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, McCreary, Pulaski, Russell, Taylor and Wayne. The region will use this funding collaboratively to market the region as a whole.
“Some of the projects we have already committed to are billboards in Chicago and the newly created Southern Kentucky Vacation App,” she said.
Allen is the chair and City of Somerset Director of Tourism Leslie Ikerd the vice chair for the Southern Kentucky Vacations region.
“We are thrilled to receive this funding and have the opportunity to continue to grow our beautiful region” said Allen. “Many Destination Marketing Offices don’t have large budgets and every little bit helps.
“Folks that travel here aren’t just tourists, they become part of the region’s family, and we want to welcome that many more to our communities,” she added.
Allen said that there’s “still work to be done,” however, noting a request for more funding sitting within the General Assembly right now that designed to make Kentucky a more competitive state for tourism dollars — important, since tourism is an $8.9 billion industry that fosters growth in both rural and urban Kentucky communities.
“We don’t want to be that drive-thru destination anymore,” said Allen. “Tennessee received $100 Million in Tourism dollars and we need to let visitors and businesses know we are here!”
Tourism is a $8.9 billion industry that supports economic growth in both rural and urban communities in Kentucky. Throughout the pandemic, the commonwealth has invested more than $13 million in the tourism industry to strengthen promotional and advertising efforts and encourage safe travel to Kentucky through the development of new marking campaigns.
Funding awards are based on the respective counties’ share of the 2019 Economic Impact Report. For the full list of funding recipients, visit tah.ky.gov.
