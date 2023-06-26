Somerset City Council approved the 2023-2024 budget on Monday night, but only after a discussion surrounding the budget’s plan of raising sanitation rates as well as whether the city should tighten its belt more concerning spending around special events.
The budget passed with a vote of 8-2, with Councilors John Ricky Minton and Jim Mitchell voting against it. Two councilors, Tom Eastham and Jerry Girdler, were not in attendance at the meeting.
The total budget is set at $101,939,905, with a breakdown of departmental budgets being:
General Fund: $28,560,030
Sanitation: $6,893,350
Natural Gas: $13,033,950
Water: $25,112,425
Wastewater: $12,813,800
Waterpark: $2,562,000
Fuel Center: $1,339,700
Travel and Tourism: $483,900
EMS: $9,481,500
The Virginia: $1,208,100
Municipal Aid (MAP) Funds: $251,150
The budget includes an increase in residential sanitation bills of $5 per household, raising it from $10.56 to $15.56 each month.
Minton asked Mayor Alan Keck if it would be possible to offer a senior discount similar to ones offered in other counties, such as McCreary County.
Keck agreed that it would be a good idea, but said that since the city hasn’t studied how to offer such a discount that his suggestion would be to pass the budget as is, and the council could discuss any changes to the rate in the future.
Then, Councilor Mitchell brought up concerns raised at the previous council meeting by fellow Councilor Jerry Wheeldon, when Wheeldon said the council needed to look at balancing it more.
Mitchell said he felt like there were aspects of the budget that could be cut.
“I think there’s a lot of people we could probably cut. You know who I’m talking about,” Mitchell said.
“I don’t,” Keck responded, and asked Mitchell to provide a list of names.
Wheeldon then said, “My concern is we’ve went down $8 million, $9 million in four years,” meaning the amount the city has in reserve.
“If we do that again, we’re going to be broke, completely broke. We’ve got to have so much money in [the bank] before we can borrow. We got to be a little bit more conservative,” Wheeldon said.
When Keck asked if he had any specific suggestions, Wheeldon said, “We spend a lot of money on bands. We spend a lot of money on a lot of things that we don’t have to do.”
Keck stated that while it’s not enough to cover new expenses, the city has managed to raise around $2 million in new revenues without raising utility rates.
“I think, candidly, it’s because of things like the Virginia and festivals. People want to live here again. If we go back to being a town that does nothing, you go to die. It’s a slow and painful death.”
With the mention of the Virginia – the recently renovated theater that has been turned into an events space run by the city – Mitchell asked, “Is it ever going to make any money?”
Keck responded, “I think it will break even, I still stand by that. … We’ve lost money every year since the waterpark’s been open, no one complains.”
The raise in the sanitation bill will generate around $250,000 to $300,000 a year, Keck said – not enough to offset the rising cost of hazardous retirement pay for first responders and not enough to cover the nearly $5.5 million in new costs for all first responder departments.
“I think this budget will allow us to continue to take care of our first responders and the rest of our team,” Keck said. “Will we expend more cash this year than probably we take in? Yes. Yes we will. And that’s why we need to make some decisions that other communities have been making for a long time to make sure that we don’t go backwards for 10 years. It’s not politically popular for me to sit up here and raise your rates. But I didn’t run for this to be politically popular. I want Somerset to be a strong community in 20 years.”
